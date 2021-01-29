Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Market Demand, Gross Profit, Opportunities, Future Estimations, Competitive Landscape, Business Revenue Forecast and Statistics

Overview

The automated guided vehicle market is anticipated to grow by US$5579 million by 2025 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period. The global automated guided vehicle market is driven by growing demand for automation in materials, particularly in handling processes across various industry verticals. These factors have helped shape the automated guided vehicle market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the automated guided vehicle market could also face challenges such as high cost of installation and maintenance. The details covered in the automated guided vehicle market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the automated guided vehicle market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested automated guided vehicle market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global automated guided vehicle market has been segmented based on technology, application, vehicle type, and industry. On the basis of technology, the market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based on inductive guidance, laser guidance, natural features guidance, traditional guidance, vision guided vehicle. Additionally, the market on the basis of application, is segmented into transportation, distribution, assembly, roll handling and others. The global market for automated guided vehicle is also covered based on vehicle type segment which is further split into assembly line vehicles, forklift vehicle, pallet trucks, unit load carrier, TOW vehicle, others. On the basis of industry, the market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based on electrical & electronics, food & beverage, logistics & distribution, pharmaceutical, plastics & polymers, automotive, and others.

Factors like the shifting trend of demand and customizations which has led to mass customization from mass production support the automated guided vehicle market growth. The performance of automated guided vehicle market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the automated guided vehicle market report provides analysis of these segments. The automated guided vehicle market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the automated guided vehicle market based on the data and forecasts till 2025.

Regional Overview

Companies in the automated guided vehicle market are spread across the world. The automated guided vehicle market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American automated guided vehicle market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The automated guided vehicle market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the automated guided vehicle market can be found in the market research report. Europe has companies in the automated guided vehicle market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the automated guided vehicle market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The automated guided vehicle market is supported by industrial growth in emerging economies. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of automated guided vehicle market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the automated guided vehicle market growth can be affected due to high switching cost. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the automated guided vehicle market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The automated guided vehicle market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profiles of many organizations operating in the automated guided vehicle market report highlights crucial details like company size, revenue growth, and details of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the automated guided vehicle market. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the automated guided vehicle market research report.

Industry News

Parts provider Continental is designing its own autonomous guided vehicle (AGV) for the transport of heavy parts within its manufacturing facilities. Autonomous AGVs are currently being tested at the Zvolen (Slovakia) and Frankfurt am Main (Germany) plants and operation process for the manufacture of brakes. They can handle more than a lot of loads. The use of autonomous robots for transportation of parts in the automotive industry is growing, with instances such as the iw.hub intelligent transportation robot BMW and the ones shown at the Skoda plant in Vrachlabí.

