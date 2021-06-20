In Rift With Biden, a Dramatic Present of Drive by a Conservative Catholic Motion

Vietnam Veteran James Ballard Releases Promotes His Historical Novel – Poisoned Jungle

Vietnam veteran James Ballard is pleased to announce the promotion of his historical novel, Poisoned Jungle. The book depicts the suffering of American troops, and Vietnamese adults and children exposed to Agent Orange.

In a powerful human saga, Andy teeters on the chasm of survivor’s guilt, desperate to find equilibrium in his life. Deep down, he wants to live but doesn’t know how. Poisoned Jungle is an intimate glimpse into one veteran’s struggle for meaning after experiencing the despair of war.

Poisoned Jungle speaks to the long psychological tentacles war has on the lives it touches, and the difficulty of breaking free of them. Realizing changes have occurred deep within, Vietnam War medic Andy Parks must reconcile his new reality to establish a life worth living-not an easy task. How will Andy Parks ever dispel the images he brought home with him? He can’t live with them-or outrun them. Even in sleep he finds no rest.

“The napalmed children peered at him, uncomprehending, not understanding what happened, and asked him to fix their burns, alleviate their pain. He tried to explain- such a terrible mistake. No words came out of his mouth.”

Poisoned Jungle is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:

Poisoned Jungle

By James Ballard

Publisher: Koehler Books

ISBN: 978-1646631148 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1646633111 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1646631155 (ebook)

ASIN: B08DHM64H2

Pages: 392

Genre: Historical Fiction, Vietnam War

About the Author

James Ballard intimately knows the subject matter he explores in Poisoned Jungle. His tour as a medic in Vietnam‘s Mekong Delta altered the course of his life. War has consequences, and he has not only lived with them, but spent a lifetime examining the impact of Vietnam on his and other veterans’ lives. In that regard, Poisoned Jungle, the author’s first novel, is a work fifty years in the making. In his author’s note, Ballard writes, “The impact of war is not only transformational on the human psyche-but ongoing.” Retired from beekeeping, the author is free to pursue his passion for literature, reading and writing it. He has other works in progress and continues to write every day. For more information visit james-ballard.net.