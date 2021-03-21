For anyone looking forward to the annual frivolity of spring break or the diversion offered every year by March Madness, the pandemic is once again reminding, not so fast.♥¾⇔

Just as tens of thousands of revelers were dreaming of dancing the night away in Miami Beach on Saturday, the city abruptly declared a state of emergency. Local officials shutdown traffic on the causeways leading into the beach mecca, ordered outdoor restaurants to suspend outdoor dining starting at 7 p.m. and banned strolling on the city’s iconic Ocean Drive after 8 p.m. The announcement came after cheap flights, discounted hotel rooms and new rules rolling back state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions led to a surge of visitors into Miami Beach and other Florida hotspots just as U.S. colleges pause for spring break.

“Too many people are coming here right now,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said on Saturday as he proclaimed the state of emergency.

“And too many people are coming here with bad intentions,” Gelber said about large crowds that trashed outdoor seating areas at several restaurants on Friday night in the Art Deco section of the city adjacent to the beach.

“At night there is no question that it becomes a place that feels a little out of control or a lot out of control,” the mayor said as he announced the 72 hour lockdown. “At times you see things that shouldn’t happen and no community should have to endure.”

Colleges Canceled Spring Break, But Students Are Traveling Anyway

THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Colleges Canceled Spring Break, But Students Are Traveling Anyway

Gelber said he was imposing the 8 p.m. curfew and entry restrictions into Miami Beach preemptively before things get worse. Videos of the area show dense crowds of revelers, many of them maskless, drinking, dancing and ambling along Ocean Drive on Saturday night before police moved in to disperse them.

Police say they arrested “at least a dozen” people for violating the state of emergency on Saturday night. This is actually fewer arrests than last week, when Miami Beach police detained nearly 100 people as cops tried to breakup spring break crowds.

As in much of the country, COVID-19 numbers in Florida have dropped from a peak in January, but that previous nationwide surge followed soon after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Public health officials are now warning that gatherings for spring break and the upcoming Easter holiday could again amplify coronavirus transmission as pandemic-fatigue prompts people to let their guard down.

“Every time there’s a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country,” the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said earlier this month. “We are really trying to restrain travel at this current period of time.”

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, echoed that sentiment in an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly earlier this month. Collins said Americans need to be patient and continue with masks and social distancing for a bit longer.

Planning A Spring Break? These 5 Tips Can Help Minimize Risk

SHOTS – HEALTH NEWS

Planning A Spring Break? These 5 Tips Can Help Minimize Risk

“We have been on a marathon since this all started a year ago. And, you know, when you’re running a marathon, you don’t want to stop at the 24th mile,” Collins said.

“Everybody is incredibly frustrated and tired of all of this, we just have to stick it out here for a few more weeks and months to make sure that we get to that finish line in a way that saves the maximum number of lives.”

In another disruption to the national rites of spring, the pandemic blew out some March Madness brackets over the weekend. In the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, a surreal score line of 1-0 popped up on tracking apps for the game between Virginia Commonwealth University versus Oregon. VCU was forced to pull out of the event after reporting multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

“This has been a crazy couple of days and the last 6 hours has just been heartbreaking,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on a videoconference Saturday night announcing his team’s withdrawal from the tournament.

In The ’24th Mile’ Of A Marathon, Fauci And Collins Reflect On Their Pandemic Year

THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

In The ’24th Mile’ Of A Marathon, Fauci And Collins Reflect On Their Pandemic Year

Rhoades said there were “no dry eyes” when he told his players the news.

“This is what you dream of as a college player and a coach, and to get it taken away like this is just a heartbreaking moment in their young lives.”

Pedestrians returned to Ocean Drive and traffic flowed on the causeways to Miami Beach again Sunday morning after Saturday night’s State of Emergency enforcement (eventually) emptied Ocean Drive and constipated the causeways.

That second part brought more than a little fury from Beach residents and hotel guests, two groups allowed to enter the city via the Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) and the MacArthur Causeway (U.S. 41 connected to Interstate 95 and State Road 836 by Interstate 395) between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday

READ NEXT

MIAMI-BEACH

Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

MARCH 21, 2021 12:40 PM

READ NEXT

MIAMI-BEACH

After curfew, 7,000 residents in another part of Miami Beach lost power

MARCH 21, 2021 11:51 AM

By Sunday noon, hundreds of brunch-starved tourists paraded through Ocean Drive, packing the beach-side restaurants. The iconic afternoon drag show was underway at Palace Bar. Though Miami Beach police were stationed throughout the beach on their ATVs, presence of cops was minor.

But there also was evidence of tourist damage of Saturday night’s causeway clogs.

TRYING TO GET BACK TO MIAMI BEACH WHILE OTHERS GET MOVED OUT

Ericka and David Collins dragged their luggage through the sidewalk on Ocean Drive Sunday morning, more than glad to finally get on a plane back to Oklahoma.

“We wanted to experience Spring Break,” said Ericka Collins, 47, who traveled with her husband to the epicenter of Spring Break madness to celebrate her marriage anniversary.

“We won’t come back during Spring Break,” she added. “We’re too old for Spring Break.”

As crowds of partiers overwhelmed officials trying to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew announced at a 4 p.m. news conference, the Oklahoma couple was in one of hundreds of cars stuck on the other side of a causeway for hours. Part of shutting down the South Beach area was closing the eastbound Tuttle and MacArthur to all but Miami Beach residents, hotel guests and business employees.

Paul Acosta Julia Tuttle shutdown screening_fitted.jpeg

Miami Beach police screen drivers entering the city via the Julia Tuttle Causeway after 9 p.m. Saturday. Only Miami Beach residents, hotel guests and business employees were allowed in from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. MIAMI BEACH ASSISTANT CHIEF OF POLICE PAUL ACOSTA VIA TWITTER

The Collins couple got stuck on the Tuttle from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. after driving to Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their special day.

“There was no place to eat, no place to eat on South Beach. Horrible, horrible,” said David Collins, 57.

Residents fumed in the modern way — via social media.

“What are you doing??!!! Residents cannot get home to their children and families,” Dr. Lawrence Schiffman Tweeted. “This is unacceptable, poorly planned and a dangerous situation. We have been sitting in the causeway for 2 hours not moving…what is the point of this? Why even let us on the causeways?”

Some tourists, however, saw the chaos that included pepper spray and military-style vehicles rolling down Ocean Drive as exactly what they came to Miami Beach during Spring Break to experience.

“I mean, that’s how it’s supposed to be out here, no? Especially for Spring Break. That’s why we came here. We’re from California so we flew across the country,” said one man, who did not provide his name. He was not in Saturday’s crowds, he said, because he was too high.

His friend, 29-year-old Kurtis Morris, said he was one of the ones in the crowd on Thursday and Friday, but did not leave his hotel room on Saturday night.

“It was an experience…I heard people out here and I am so glad that I wasn’t here,” Morris said.

But Rhoades added that all his squad did was lose a basketball game, while “500,000 people have lost their lives.”

