Global Robotics in Nursing Market 2020 Segmentation, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

This report provides an executive summary and industry overview of the market. On the basis of such information, the volume and value of the product or service at the global level, regional level, and company level are also presented in the report. In addition to this, the highly competitive partners, key players, and market revenue is also presented in the market report. Moreover, as seen from a global perspective, the report represents the overall market size by studying the historical data and future prospects for the forecast period. In this way, the report suggests the efficacy of the Robotics in Nursing market and other broad attributes that factor into the growth of the market

The global Robotics in Nursing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.69% to reach US$1,586.463 million by 2026, from US$488.484 million in 2018. Robotics in healthcare, with emphasis on nursing, is a lucrative market as it is attracting a lot of attention from researchers as well as investors. The nursing industry worldwide is facing some challenges with respect to the high patient to nurse ratios, lack of skilled and experienced staff and insufficient time resources to monitor patients. It is these factors which have led researchers and healthcare industry experts to venture into nursing robotics as these tend to offer an innovative and efficient solution for the above-mentioned challenges faced by the nursing sector. Nursing robots or robotic nurse assistants, as sometimes they are called, also tend to enhance the working conditions of nurses and reduce their monotonous workload.

Technological advancements and growing research in the field of healthcare robotics, increasing deployment of automation and Artificial Intelligence in healthcare as well as a rapidly growing aging population are the key drivers that are expected to boost the market demand for nursing robots during the forecast period. Factors like high purchase and maintenance costs of robotic systems along with safety concerns for nurses as well as patients are restraining the market growth for nursing robots. Extensive research and innovation in healthcare, such as augmented and virtual reality, and use of big data and AI for health monitoring, along with cost-reduction pressures on the healthcare industry are likely to provide opportunities for greater use of robotics in the nursing sector.

Regional Description

The development trend of analysis for the forecast period has been done with the mention of various regions such as viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The various marketing channels with direct and indirect marketing have been specified in the report. The inclination of regional customers towards the product or service market is also mentioned in the report. The aims of the market report are to describe the regions with potential growth opportunities and future market expansions. These regions also study the global outlook and the latest trends that surround the global market in the review period of 2020

Global Robotics in Nursing Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include Diligent Robotics, ABB, Medtronic, Hstar Technologies, Toyota Motor Corporation, CT Asia Robotics, SoftBank Robotics, Panasonic, Fraunhofer IPA, Aethon, Ekso Bionics, Bionik Laboratories, Instead Technology, etc.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Robotics in Nursing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

Continued……

