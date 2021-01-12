Global Agriculture Equipment Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Updated Research Report of Agriculture Equipment Market 2020-2026:

Overview

This report provides an executive summary and industry overview of the market. On the basis of such information, the volume and value of the product or service at the global level, regional level, and company level are also presented in the report. In addition to this, the highly competitive partners, key players, and market revenue is also presented in the market report. Moreover, as seen from a global perspective, the report represents the overall market size by studying the historical data and future prospects for the forecast period. In this way, the report suggests the efficacy of the Agriculture Equipment market and other broad attributes that factor into the growth of the market

The global agriculture equipment market size is expected to reach USD 244.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026, according to this study. Rising population has escalated demand for food and has pressurized the agriculture sector to be increasingly efficient and productive. Additionally, increased mechanization in the agriculture sector, rise in demand for agricultural products, and need for profitability and operational efficiency are some of the factors anticipated to drive the agricultural machinery market demand over the forecast period.

Rise in adoption of technology-driven equipment and machinery such as robotics is also anticipated to drive the farm machinery market demand over the forecast years. Farmers in developed regions are adopting modern technologies such as drones, moisture sensors, GPS enabled devices, self-driving tractors, smart irrigation, and terrain contour mapping to increase farm yield and address soaring food demand. Such technological advancements are fuelling the espousal of farm equipment across the globe.

The following players are covered in this report:

John Deere

CNH Industrial

Kubota

AGCO

Claas

Yanmar

Mahindra

LOVOL

SDF

JCB

TAFE

YTO Group

Exel Industries

Jiangsu Wode Group

ISEKI

Rostselmash

Wuzheng

Dongfeng farm

Shandong Shifeng

Zoomlion

Agriculture Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Wheel Drive Tractors

Crawler Tractors

Harvesters

Sprayers

Others

Regional Description

The development trend of analysis for the forecast period has been done with the mention of various regions such as viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The various marketing channels with direct and indirect marketing have been specified in the report. The inclination of regional customers towards the product or service market is also mentioned in the report. The aims of the market report are to describe the regions with potential growth opportunities and future market expansions. These regions also study the global outlook and the latest trends that surround the global market in the review period of 2020

Wheel Drive Tractors is the largest segment with a market share of 58.74% in 2018.

Agriculture Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Plowing

Sowing

Plant Protection & Fertilizing

Harvesting & Threshing

Others

Agriculture Equipment is more used for plowing, with a 35 percent market share in 2018.

