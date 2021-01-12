Golf Tourism Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

Updated Research Report of Golf Tourism Market 2020-2026:

This report provides an executive summary and industry overview of the market. On the basis of such information, the volume and value of the product or service at the global level, regional level, and company level are also presented in the report. In addition to this, the highly competitive partners, key players, and market revenue is also presented in the market report. Moreover, as seen from a global perspective, the report represents the overall market size by studying the historical data and future prospects for the forecast period. In this way, the report suggests the efficacy of the Golf Tourism market and other broad attributes that factor into the growth of the market

Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).

Overall, the Golf Tourism market performance is not developing as expected though many golf courses are under construction.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Golf Tourism market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Golf Tourism industry.

Rising adoption of golf tourism in developing countries to drive growth in the market. The penetration of golf tourism in developing countries is also increasing with the popularity of the game in these countries. improved living standards, increased interest in golf, and enhancement of sports facilities are driving the popularity of the game in the region. The analysts have predicted that the golf tourism market will register a CAGR of close to 11% by 2026.

Regional Description

The development trend of analysis for the forecast period has been done with the mention of various regions such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.. The various marketing channels with direct and indirect marketing have been specified in the report. The inclination of regional customers towards the product or service market is also mentioned in the report. The aims of the market report are to describe the regions with potential growth opportunities and future market expansions. These regions also study the global outlook and the latest trends that surround the global market in the review period of 2020

The following players are covered in this report:

Your Golf Travel

Golfbreaks

Golf Plaisir

EasyGolf Worldwide Australia

Golfasian

Classic Golf Tours

Premier Golf

Carr Golf

PerryGolf

Haversham & Baker

Emirates Holidays

Caribbean Golf & Tours

Golf Holidays Direct

SouthAmerica.travel

Ascot Golf Tours

Golf Tourism Breakdown Data by Type

Leisure Tourism

Tournament Tourism

Business Tourism

Golf Tourism Breakdown Data by Application

Domestic

International

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Golf Tourism Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

