Global Black Fungus Extract Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand from the Pharmaceuticals and Food Industries in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Black Fungus Extract Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global black fungus extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/black-fungus-extract-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 7.5%

The market for black fungus extract is primarily being driven by the product’s extensive applications and demand from the pharmaceuticals and food industries. The product finds its applications in medicines, dietary supplements, food, food additives, and sports nutrition, among others. The anti-spasmodic, digestive, anti-bacterial, and carminative properties of black fungus are propelling the demand for the product from the food and beverage industry and consequently aiding the growth of the black fungus extract market. The product has a number of health benefits, which is expected to bolster the market growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/black-fungus-extract-market

Industry Definition and Major segments

Black fungus extract, also known as cloud ear fungus or tree ear fungus, refers to the edible fungus which has a wood ear, cloud ear, or jelly mushroom-like appearance. It is a popular ingredient in Chinese cuisine. It enriched the food with a high nutritional value, along with offering a great meat substitute for vegetarians. It is extensively utilised in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

By form, the market is divided into:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Dried

• Capsule

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is bifurcated into:

• On Trade

• Off Trade

Based on application, the industry is segmented into:

• Food Additive

• Medicine

• Dietary Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

• Others

The regional markets for black fungus extract are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market trends

Because of the rising population and the growing awareness about the health benefits offered by this product, the demand from the food additives and the food and beverage industries is expected to grow in the forecast period, consequently propelling the black fungus extract industry. After the easing of lockdowns in developing economies like China, India, and Japan, there has been a significant rise in the food and beverage industry. Therefore, the black fungus market is anticipated to rise in the forecast period at a healthy rate.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Xi’an Pincredit Bio-tech Co.,Ltd, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., and N&R Industries, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Electrochromic Glass Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electrochromic-glass-market

Linen Fabric Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/linen-fabric-market

Pyrite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pyrite-market

Benzyl Bromide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/benzyl-bromide-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com