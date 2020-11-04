Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Leading Players, Key Insights, Research Overview, Growth Statistics, Future Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2023

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis By Segment (Drug Discovery, Clinical Development), By Clinical Trial Phase (Preclinical Trials, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III), By End Users (Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Forecast till 2023

Contract Research Organization Market Insights

In the unlikely time of COVID-19, Market Research Future has come with the tardiest study on the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market. The survey embedded the impression of COVID-19 on the economy. On this, MRFR reveals the global market earlier achieved a valuation in 2018 and would scale up to by 2023. The Contract Research Organization market valuation could accomplish while at a velocity of 11.48% growth rate. The evaluation of the escalation would take place during the years (2013-2023), forecasted period.

Contract Research Organization market creates diverse opportunities that are leading to the development of the market and industries. The ongoing trend in the CRO industry is for the consolidation of the market. Various significant players have signed agreements, some of them have merged and acquired different companies.

The augmentation of the market is motivated by factors such as the mount in the number of clinical trials. On the other side, the Contract Research Organization market is being propelled by the biopharmaceutical industry’s developing fundamentals. Most biopharma companies are now at the tail end of multi-year patent cliffs and are moving up savings in their late-stage pipelines. This is demanded to induce modest growth in biopharma R&D expenditure in the foreseeable future. Such accelerated growth in the biologics market is foreseen to expedite the development of biologics. Biopharmaceutical sponsors are likely to boost their outsourcing activities, supporting the expansion of the CRO market in the future.

Furthermore, CROs are focusing on conducting clinical trials in promising countries such as China, India, and Brazil to reduce drug development costs. As the CROs’ sponsors struggle with the rising cost of drug/ and device development, they are also challenged to improve productivity and efficiency, meet more rigorous regulatory, streamline clinical trials, and quality assurance requirements to sustain profitability. The cost of conducting clinical trials in developing countries is approximately 50% minor than that in developed countries, with the potential of less costly clinical trial enrollment and more cost-effective trial conduct.

Apart from the cost factor, developing countries also proved to be the ideal place for CROs to conduct clinical trials to expand capabilities and have a more diverse pool of patients. All these factors have labeled to be the motivator for the global Contract Research Organization market.

Contract Research Organization Market Segmental Review

The global CRO market has been further segmented based on various segments such as segment, clinical trial phase, and end users.

On the basis of segment, the Contract Research Organization market has included clinical development, drug discovery, post marketing services, and others.

On the basis of clinical trial segment, the Contract Research Organization market has included phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and preclinical trials.

On the basis of end users segment, the contract research organization market has included medical devices companies, pharmaceutical/ biotechnology companies, academic institutes and others.

Contract Research Organization Market Regional Framework

The Americas leads the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and enormous patient population. Apart from this, changing lifestyles and mounting healthcare expenditures have boosted the market growth in America.

Europe is the second-largest global contract research organization market. The availability of funds for research, expanding healthcare expenditures, enormous patient population, a well-developed healthcare sector, and government assistance for research & development are projected to motivate the market growth during the appraisal period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region globally, the contract research organization market due to the incidence of a vast patient population, incessantly developing economies like India and China, which have mounting per capita healthcare expenditures. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector was one of the fastest-growing industries and is seeming to progress at a CAGR of 22.87% during the inspection period to reach USD 280 billion by 2020.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global contract research organization market owing to the incidence of the poor economy, especially in the African region having a low per capita income and stringent government policies.

Contract Research Organization Market Significant Players

The significant players for the global contract research organization market are QuintilesIMS (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. (U.S.), INC Research LLC (U.S.), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (U.S.), and ICON plc. (Europe).

