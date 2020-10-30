3D Cell Culture Market Research Overview, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Applications, Emerging Trends and Reginal Outlook By 2023

3D Cell Culture Market Information: By Technique (Scaffolds Based 3D Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture), Product (Consumables), by Application (Cancer Research), and End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The Global 3d Cell Culture Market is growing continually and attributes to the rising consumption of cell culture products, rising numbers of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. 3D cell culturing has emerged as the future of medicine due to its capabilities in research, development, and distribution of vital tools to the scientific community. Rising uses of cell culture media in pharmaceutical labs for medicine discoveries drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand from pharmaceutical sectors escalates market growth.

The report defines all significant market aspects with experts’ opinions on current and historical data. The report also covers market statistics, investment opportunities, gross margins, competitive analysis, top business strategies, and a comprehensive assessment of the COVID 19 impacts on market growth.

Novel COVID-19 pandemic has promoted the need for new paradigms for the scientific community and industry to expedite the delivery of proven therapies. The epidemic has undoubtedly given a substantial boost to the market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the 3D cell culture market valuation had reached USD 725.15 Million in 2016, which is projected to appreciate further at 25.50% CAGR throughout the assessment period. Besides, the rising demand for new medicines and substantial R&D investments to carry discoveries of new medicines, influence the 3D cell culturing market growth.

Private and public sectors make considerable investments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to drive research and development activities. These researches help bring about innovative treatments and medicines to address the growing cases of chronic disease and transplant surgeries. Certainly, improving economic conditions worldwide propel market growth, improving access to the quality healthcare.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation

By Technique, 3D cell culturing market is segmented into Scaffolds-based 3D Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture, and others.

By Product, 3D cell culturing market is segmented into Consumables and Instruments.

By Application, 3D cell culturing market is segmented into Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, Tissue Screening & Engineering, Regenerative Medicine, and others.

By End-User, 3D cell culturing market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO, Research & Academic Laboratories, and others.

3D Cell Culture Market Regional Outlook

North America leads the global 3D cell culture market. The largest 3D cell culture market share attributes to technology advances and substantial R & D investments in the region’s pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Besides, the presence of key industry players and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases that create a large demand for drugs and other medications increases the 3D cell culture market size. Moreover, developments in preclinical and clinical technologies, high disposable income, and penetration of healthcare systems in the region foster the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

Europe stands second in the global 3D cell culture market. The 3D cell culture market is fostered by increasing government initiatives and funding to drive drug discoveries. Moreover, the high prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, alongside the rising need for organ donation boost the market growth. Additionally, increasing numbers of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, improving economy, and rising healthcare spending, push the 3D cell culture market dynamics.

Also, the increased funding and rising numbers of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers boosts the market growth in the region. The European 3D cell culture market is estimated to create a substantial revenue pocket over the assessment period. The Asia Pacific 3D cell culture market is growing significantly. Factors such as growing consumption of cell culture in research organizations and increasing numbers of research labs in the region push the 3D cell culture market growth.

Besides, the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in China and India contribute to the regional market growth, attracting foreign investments. Furthermore, rapidly improving the region’s economy, along with the proliferating pharmaceutical industries and developing healthcare technology, provide impetus to 3D cell culture market growth.

3D Cell Culture Market Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the 3D cell culture market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a substantially larger competitive share, industry players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/ technology launch. The market is anticipated to witness fierce competition owing to the expected improvement in the line of products, services, and innovations. Also, industry players emphasize on convenient packaging systems with custom configurations that can meet customized requirements.

3D Cell Culture Market Major Players:

Players active in the 3D cell culture market include Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Kuraray Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Becton, and Dickinson and Company, among others.

3D Cell Culture Industry/Innovations/Related News:

CELLINK, a US-based biotechnology startup, announced its partnership with a Swiss medical technology manufacturer – Kugelmeiers Ag, to market CELLINK Spheroid Kits. The association makes CELLINK Spheroid Kits available to help researchers optimize workflows for an automated solution to spheroid development. Cellink is a biotechnology startup and designs bio-inks and bioprinters for culturing different cell types to enable applications like patient-derived implants.

The distribution agreement with Kugelmeiers would enable market CELLINK Spheroid Kits, which package Kugelmeiers Sphericalplate 5D for forming highly standardized spheroids with CELLINK’s vast portfolio of bioinks. The Spheroid Kits will be distributed globally, except in Japan and Switzerland, through CELLINK’s existing marketing and distribution network.

