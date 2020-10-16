Global Dairy Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Lactose-Free Dairy Products And Increasing Health Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dairy Market Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Annual Growth (Till 2020): 2.5%

The rising disposable incomes and the growing population is expected to boost the growth of the dairy market in the forecast period. In the present scenario, products with a low level of lactose and sugar are considered to be healthy. Therefore, there is a significant rise in the demand for lactose-free dairy products and other similar items. The United States accounts for 29% of all the lactose-free food consumed across the world. Other factors such as rising health consciousness, growing herd size, rising production, and increasing trade activities are expected to support the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy products are food products derived from or containing the milk of mammals. The products are primarily produced from mammals such as cattle, water buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels. The milk segment, followed by butter and cheese segments, would be dominating the market in the forecast period. Cow milk is by far the most used type throughout the world.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into:

• Fluid/UHT/Flavoured Milk

• Cream

• Butter

• Ghee

• Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

• Skimmed Milk Powder/Non-Fat Dry Milk

• Whole Milk Powder

• Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

• Indian Cheese (Paneer)

• Lactose

• Casein

• Cheese

• Yoghurt

• Ice-Cream

• Probiotic Dairy Products

On the basis of regions, the market is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The western market would be witnessing a higher growth rate, primarily due to product innovation, and the rising health consciousness among consumers. Lactose-free products are going to be a major growth driver in the global market owing to the health benefits and product innovation. The rising disposable incomes are leading to the growth in more hygienic products, which, in turn, is inducing the manufacturers to use more capital-intensive technologies to minimize human contact during the manufacturing process.

The major players in the market are Nestlé S.A. (SWX: NESN), Danone S.A. (EPA: BN), Lactalis Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (NZE: FCG), Arla Foods amba, Saputo Inc. (TSE: SAP), Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd. (SHA: 600887), and Dean Foods Company (OTCMKTS: DFODQ). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

