Global Corn Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Corn Starch In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Corn Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global corn market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 1118 million metric tons

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.3%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): 1524 million metric tons

The rising application of con in end-use industries is driving the global corn market. The rising production of corn starch is aiding the growth of the market. Industries, especially the corn starch industry, are growing rapidly. The application of corn starch includes food ingredients, papers, ethanol, and sweeteners. It is also used in animal feed production. The increasing demand in the markets for all these products is supporting the corn market. The growing demand for animal feed and ethanol has led to the increased crop production; thus, further propelling the market forward. Because of the content of starch, corn is used to make biofuels and can easily be converted to ethanol. With the rising demand for biofuels and governmental policies encouraging the adoption of biofuels, the corn market is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Corn is a seed of yellow or white maize mainly used as an animal feed and for human consumption. The domesticated plant is native to the Americas and is one of the most distributed food crops in the world, particularly Mexico.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into:

• Feed and Residual

• Food, Seed, Industrial

By regions, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Market Trends

The rapidly growing demand in the USA and China is primarily driven by the growing use of corn in the end-use industries. The USA is an important market for confectionery that promotes corn growth, as corn starch is used in sorbitol and sweetener productions. Sorbitol, an end-use product, has been increasingly demanded and also supports the growth of the corn industry. Sorbitol is widely used by the health-conscious population because of its low-calorie content. In personal care products as well as pharmaceuticals, sorbitol has wide applications. Quick availability and low production cost of the crop are also the driving force of the corn market. The governments’ favourable policies, together with the growing FDI flows, have helped boost the corn market growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The leading emerging markets for the commodity in the Asia Pacific are India and China.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc. (NYSE: INGR), Tate & Lyle Plc (LON: TATE), Roquette Frères, and Tereos SA. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

