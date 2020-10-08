Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Caustic Soda In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of caustic soda. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the caustic soda industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Caustic soda, variously known as sodium hydroxide, is an inorganic compound. Caustic soda is also referred to as lye. It is generally found as a white solid at room temperature. Caustic soda is used in manufacturing many chemicals, oil refining, hydraulic fracturing, metal processing, and more. It is also used in various industries like detergents, drain cleaner, pulp and paper, textiles, soaps, and other industries.

The price of caustic soda in Europe fell in the first quarter of 2020, as availability remained balanced-to-long, and the market continued to readjust following previous increases. Russia’s production of sodium hydroxide also grew by 3000 tonnes in the month of January, as compared to last year. However, according to the latest US International Trade Commission data, the export of caustic soda fell by 23% between the month of May and April, which resulted in an increase in prices as compared to other producing regions. Meanwhile, in June 2020, in India, Meghmani Finechem, a material subsidiary of Meghmani Organics, commenced commercial production of additional caustic soda with the completion of an additional caustic soda plant of 1,28,000 tpa in the existing chlor-alkali and derivative complex in Gujarat. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of caustic soda.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of caustic soda via the lime soda process and via the chlor-alkali process. In one of the most common methods, sodium chloride undergoes electrolysis, which results in three products, namely, hydrogen, chlorine, and caustic soda. Hydrogen is released at the cathode and chlorine at the anode, while caustic soda remains in the solution.

