Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Hydrogen Chloride In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of hydrogen chloride. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the hydrogen chloride industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Hydrogen chloride is a strong acid that completely dissociates in water forming hydrochloric acid. It is primarily used in the chemical industry to produce more chemicals. Hydrogen chloride has many other applications such as metal pickling, ore refining, food processing, and manufacturing fertilizers and dyes, as well as finding uses in the rubber and textile industries and more. It can be formed by burning plastic. Naturally, it is found in the gases evolving from volcanoes.

With the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affecting the chemical sector, the hydrogen chloride industry also bore the brunt of the pandemic-induced lockdowns globally. However, the European sector of the global hydrogen chloride market is expected to grow in the third quarter of 2020 as the restrictions imposed by the governments are being lifted up in a slow and progressive manner. The Asia Pacific, which is one of the largest producers of hydrogen chloride, comprising of India and China as its major producers, has also experienced an increase in demand lately with HCl’s applications in the chemical industry. Meanwhile, the United States market for hydrogen chloride seems bleak in terms of demand; thus, it is not expected to see an increase in supply either. The US producers of hydrogen chloride are now offering the chemical at lower prices to create a demand. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of hydrogen chloride.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of hydrogen chloride via hydrogen and chlorine, via the Mannheim process, and via the Hargreaves process. In one of the most common methods, which is also known as the chloralkali process, a brine solution is electrolysed, which then produces chlorine, sodium hydroxide, and hydrogen. The chlorine and hydrogen, thus, produced react with each other under ultraviolet light to give out hydrogen chloride. The reaction is highly exothermic.

