Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Butanol In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of butanol. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the butanol industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of butanol from propene via hydroformylation and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/butanol-production-from-propene-via-hydroformylation

Butanol, variously known as butyl alcohol, is an alcohol with 4-carbon structures. It is a colourless liquid. It is primarily used in the chemical industry as a solvent and as an intermediate in chemical synthesis. Due to its property of being highly combustible, it is also used as fuel.

Butanol finds many downstream uses within the chemical industry and finds its major end-uses in automotive coatings, adhesives, super absorbent polymers, and engineering plastics, among others. Due to the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, butanol has witnessed a rising demand from several end-use industries, leading to many key players investing in capacity expansions and new plants. In February 2020, Guangxi Huayi New Material Co. selected LP Oxo Selector 10 technology, which is licensed through Dow and Johnson Matthey, to build a new butanol facility in China. This plant is to be built in Huayi’s petrochemical complex in Qinzhou Port, China. It will have 300,000 t/y of butanol capacity. The license includes customised plant design, performance warranties, technical support, pre- and post-plant start up, ongoing technology updates, and more. This will allow Guangxi Huayi New Material co. to produce butanol efficiently with low capital investment and operating costs. Moreover, while the butanol industry was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to lowered demand from end-use industries, the industry is witnessing an overall improvement with the end-use industries going back to their normal output levels. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of butanol.

Read the full production cost analysis report of [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/butanol

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of butanol via hydroformylation, via fermentation, via propylene and syngas, via the Guerbet reaction, and via hydrogenation. One of the most common methods to produce butanol starts with propene, which undergoes a hydroformylation reaction to form butanal, which is then reduced with hydrogen to form 1-butanol and 2-butanol.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com