Business Chemical And Materials Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Sodium Percarbonate In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of sodium percarbonate. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the sodium percarbonate industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of sodium percarbonate from dry sodium carbonate and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/sodium-percarbonate-production-from-dry-sodium-carbonate

Sodium percarbonate is a crystalline, hygroscopic, and water-soluble solid, which is also abbreviated as SPC. It is a colourless compound which contains 32.5% of hydrogen peroxide by weight. It is an oxidizing agent that is utilised as an additive in synthetic detergents and as a cleaning agent for daily use. It is also used in some eco-friendly bleaches and as a laboratory source of anhydrous hydrogen peroxide.

The sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate due to the growing awareness, adaptation of new lifestyles, and an increase in the disposable incomes of people. After the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, awareness among the people towards hygiene and sanitation has increased, and this has led to the upsurge of detergent sale. The commercial use of cleansing products has been a driving force for the sodium percarbonate market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of sodium percarbonate.

Read the full production cost analysis report of sodium [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/sodium-percarbonate

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of sodium percarbonate via hydrogen peroxide and sodium carbonate. The production of sodium percarbonate takes place via a solution of hydrogen peroxide and sodium carbonate, using the crystallisation process. Sodium percarbonate is formed with the proper control of the pH and concentrations during the crystallisation process.

Also, Read Price Trends of sodium [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/sodium-percarbonate-price-trends

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com