Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on AI in Telecommunication Market

AI in Telecommunication Market – Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an advance technology that has human intelligence and decision making ability. The technology focus on creating intelligent machines with the advanced features like speech recognition, image recognition, visual perception, and translation between languages. The technology has the potential to change the operation and functioning of various industry sector owing to the immense potential it holds to achieve a breakthrough for various ideas. Telecommunication, in particular, has wide scope for the application of Artificial intelligence be it front end, customer service or network performance.

AI in Telecommunication Market – Key Drivers

Global AI in Telecommunication market is expected to rise on account of increasing number of AI-enabled smartphones. These phones have numerous features such as image recognition, voice recognition, robust security and many as compared to the traditional phones. This is reason it is becoming popular among the users.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that focuses on creating intelligent machines which are able to imitate human intelligence in processes such as speech recognition, decision making, visual perception, and translation between languages. Telecommunication service providers are focusing more on using simple and easier interface to cater to complex processes or telecom service. In network management, AI is expected to redesign the network and help to manage and secure the network. Technologies that are used in telecommunication industry are machine learning and expert system. The use of machine learning technology is to identify fraudulent calls on mobiles by analyzing the user’s calling pattern or behavior. An expert system is used to manage and configure the local area network.

Increasing utilization of AI-embedded smartphones and growing adoption of AI solutions in various applications are expected to drive the growth of the AI in telecommunication market during the forecast period. Moreover, upgrade with 5G technology in mobile networks is expected to boost AI in telecommunication. For instance, the Chinese government is trying to improve the telecommunication sector and provide better solutions for network services. China Telecom Corporation is establishing a new 5G base station in Lanzhou city which is the largest and capital city of Gansu province in northwest China, to expand the 5G network.

Moreover, growing demand for effective and efficient network management solutions and increasing penetration of AI technology in the telecommunication industry are creating additional revenue opportunities for AI solution providers. However, incompatibility between telecommunication systems and AI technology which leads to integration complexity in these solutions are expected to limit the AI in telecommunication market growth. Telecom industries are expected to adopt AI to provide better customer service communication and personalized user experience which is expected to improve the customer engagement. In the telecom industry, AI acts as a customer service agent which makes this process cost effective for the telecom industry.

AI in Telecommunication Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the AI in telecommunication market include Microsoft Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., H2O ai, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Lifegraph, Baidu, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., Google, LLC, and Intel Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.