GLOBAL ABLATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET SIZE, SHARE & TREND | MEDTRONIC, ATRICURE, ANGIODYNAMICS

According to the report, the rapidly rising count of the aging population having a higher risk of target diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ablation technologies market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

A recent report published by QMI on the ablation technologies market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of ablation technologies market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for ablation technologies during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of ablation technologies to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

The rising incidence of cancer and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, an increasing number of ablation procedures, hospitals, surgical, and ablation centers and the emergence of next-generation ablation products and technologies are further aiding to the growth prospects of this market.

Companies Covered: Covidien PLC, Medtronic, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Angiodynamics, Inc., Atricure, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on technology, it is segmented by radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, ultrasound, laser. The radiation technology segment is most widely used in ablation technology. The applicability of radiation technology in the treatment of cancer as well as the availability of various radiation devices and high awareness of this technology, when compared to other ablation technologies, has positively impacted the growth of this market.

By application, it is classified into cancer, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and urology. The ablation technology is most widely used for the treatment and cure of cancer. The increase in the number of cancer patients, as well as the increasing awareness about ablation technology for the treatment of cancer, has propelled the growth of the market.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing cases of cancer and cardiac ailments

o The rapidly rising count of the aging population having a higher risk of target diseases

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the ablation technologies market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the ablation technologies market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of ablation technologies market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the ablation technologies market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the ablation technologies market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for ablation technologies market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Radiofrequency

Microwave

Cryoablation

IRE

Ultrasound

Laser

By Application:

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedics

Urology

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Technology

By Application

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Technology

By Application

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Technology

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Technology

By Application

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Technology

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Technology

By Application

