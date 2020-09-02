GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Point of Care Testing Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Point of Care Testing Market. This Point of Care Testing market research analysis report starts with a basic introduction of the 2019 market segmentation, future scenario, industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2026. Company profile comprises assigning such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and present developments. The report forecasts the innovative applications of Point of Care Testing market on the basis of these estimations. The Point of Care Testing report gives out an outlook of the business chain structure and explains the industry environment, then analyzed the market size and forecast by product, region and market application.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.