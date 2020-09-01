Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bone Broth Protein Powder Market

Bone broth protein has become one of the popular supplements amongst people across the world. Bone broth protein is a nutritional supplement which asserts to offer people the health benefits like weight loss, reduction in joint pain, reduction in skin aging, and reduced appetite. The bone broth protein is largely sourced from chicken bone or beef bone by most of the manufacturers. The rise in the production and consumption of health and fitness related food and beverages is propelling the bone broth protein market at large. The bone broth protein market is largely dominated by North America followed by Europe due to a significant rise in the consumption of protein. Globally, manufacturers will experience a substantial amount of growth in the bone broth protein market in the coming years. Some of the principal manufacturers in the bone broth protein market are Ancient Brands LLC, Perfect Supplements LLC, By- Brown LLC, Kettle & Fire, Inc., LONOLIFE, Paleo Pro LLC, Left Coast Performance, Precision Naturals, Nutraholics, and Protein Essentials LLC.

The Rise in Health and Fitness Food & Beverages Is Driving the Bone Broth Protein Market

The bone broth protein market is observing a noteworthy increase due to a rise in the production and consumption of health and fitness related food and beverages across the globe. The consumers’ shift towards the protein-based food sourced from animals is driving the bone broth protein market at large. The growing trend of consuming protein based ready to eat and ready to drink food and beverages is driving the bone broth protein market. The bone broth protein has numerous health benefits such as improved bone strength, skin aging, and strengthened immunity and metabolism. The bone broth protein market is being driven by the increased number of health-conscious people across the globe. The fastened urbanization and continuous aging population are significantly supporting the growth of the bone broth protein market. Moreover, there is a rise in the consumption of nutritious food and beverages to keep away from medicines is driving the bone broth protein market. The key factors which can hinder the growth of the bone broth protein market are consumers’ shift towards vegan and cruelty-free food.

Global Bone Broth Protein: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the source, the bone broth protein market is segmented as:

Beef

Chicken

On the basis of nature, the bone broth market, is segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of the type, the bone broth protein market is segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

Tablet

Bars

On the basis of the flavor, the bone broth market is segmented as:

Pure

Turmeric

Greens

Coffee

Cinnamon

Apple

Vanilla

Chocolate

Banana cream

Global Bone Broth Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the bone broth protein market are Xi’an Lvyuan Technology Industrial Co., Ltd., Ancient Brands LLC, Perfect Supplements LLC, By- Brown LLC, International Dehydrated Foods, Inc., Kettle & Fire, Inc., LONOLIFE, Erie Bone Broth LLC, Protein Essentials LLC, One Step Ahead Marketing LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Epigenetic Labs LLC, Best of Organic LLC, Brodofication LLC, Paleo Pro LLC, Left Coast Performance, Precision Naturals, Bonafide Provisions, Nutraholics, Peak Performance Life LLC, Barebones Ventures LLC, and Maxim Zenwise OPCO LLC. Ancient Brands LLC has recently got $103 mn in funding from a hundred plus investors. Maxim Zenwise OPCO LLC is keen on expanding its market and is looking for wholesalers across the globe. Moreover, it takes help from 3rd party companies like luckvitamin.com and iherb.com to ship the product outside the US.

