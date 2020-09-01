Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bubble Tea Market

Global Bubble Tea Market: An Overview

Bubble tea is familiar to many by different names including boba juice, simply bubble tea, boba tea, bubble milk tea, or as pearl milk tea. Bubble tea preparation includes ingredients such as chewy tapioca balls along with familiar basics of a regular tea. Depending on the tapioca balls used, the tea offers various flavors such as taro, lychee, honeydew, passion fruit, mango, plum, peach, coffee, strawberry, chocolate, and chocolate. The most popular flavors in the global bubble tea market are the original bubble tea flavor, chocolate and fruit flavor.

The global bubble tea market is moving towards offering healthier teas for consumers at large. The main players in the global bubble tea market currently advertise their products with low-fat content and low calorie content taglines along with their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) report provides an insightful analysis of the global bubble tea market, which includes a detailed analysis of growth indicators and demand parameters that could influence the growth of this market. Key market parameters such as demand drivers and challenges of global bubble tea market are discussed at length in this report.

Global Bubble Tea Market: Key Trends

Bubble tea market includes a wide variety of bubble teas including green tea, white tea, and oolong tea. Due to habituation and familiarity with teas, all these bubble tea types are widely popular globally. Additionally, due to the large intake by many in their daily lives, the bubble tea market is expected to enjoy robust growth in the near future.

Most producers in the bubble tea market focus on delivering cost-effective products as teas are used daily. Low costs of almost all major products in the bubble tea market makes it easy for consumers to familiarize themselves with different teas and develop a habit over time. Increasing use of jellies and fruits in bubble teas are also introducing the products to untapped consumers at large.

In order to do so, they also reinvent and experiment with artificial color, preservatives, and excess sugar. However, this has largely resulted in a small backlash for the global bubble tea market. Consumers are increasingly moving towards healthier beverages like green tea. Similarly, coffee as a substitute is also expected to hamper growth of the global bubble tea market during 2018-2026.

Global Bubble Tea Market: Regional Outlook

The global bubble tea market is expected to register significant growth in North America. The green bubble tea is promising major growth in this region as offers various health benefits including prevention of cardiovascular diseases, lower probability of cancers, increased metabolism, and lowered cholesterol. Due to growing health consciousness and lowered faith in medical infrastructure, the global bubble tea market continues to witness significant growth in this market.

The global bubble tea market in Asia Pacific region is also experiencing rapid growth recently. Bubble tea has gained prominence in the region due to a wide variety of flavors, increasing disposable income, and low price. The region is expected to register the fastest growth in the global bubble tea market during 2018-2026.

The Global Bubble Tea Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global bubble tea market is extremely competitive and fragmented. The major players in the global bubble tea market are well established in their respective region. The major players in the market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to gain a larger share of the global bubble tea market. Some of the main players in the market are CuppoTee Company, Lollicup USA Inc., Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Bubble Tea House Company, Boba Box Limited.

