Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Size 2020: Notable Growth, Trends, Key Players, Reginal, Product Review and Forecasts Report To 2025

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market

By Crop type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits and vegetables), By Mode of application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil), By type (Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Sulfate), By Form (Liquid, Dry, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 107.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 131.46 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.21% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008061

Nitrogen is one of the most important nutrients for the growth and development of all crops. It helps in providing better texture and color to the plants which in turn helps in better and faster growth. Nitrogenous fertilizers are inorganic and are majorly used in the agricultural industry. These contain nitrous compounds such as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate and many more in very small proportions. The fertility of soil is calculated by soil tests depending on the type of crop.

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market

Medicated Feed Additives Market

Feed yeast Market

Feed Preservatives Market

Biopesticides Market

Biofertilizers Market

Flexible Foam Market

Online Food Delivery And Takeaway Market

Internet of Things (IoT) Market

Aerospace MRO Market

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing awareness about nutritional balance and soil profile.

1.2 Need to increase the productivity level.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High rise in Trend of Organic Consumption

Market Segmentation:

The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market is segmented on thebasis of Crop Type, Mode of Application, Type, Form and Region.

1. By Crop type:

1.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.4 Others

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Foliar

2.2 Fertigation

2.3 Soil

2.4 Others

3. By Type:

3.1 Ammonium Nitrate

3.2 Ammonia

3.3 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

3.4 Ammonium Sulfate

3.5 Urea

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

5. By Form:

5.1 Liquid

5.2 Dry

5.3 Other forms.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bunge Limited

2. Yara International ASA

3. Eurochem Group AG

4. Sinofert Holdings Limited.

5. CVR Partners, LP

6. Koch Industries, Inc.

7. Coromandel International Ltd.

8. CF Industries Holdings Inc.

9. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Inc.

10. Agrium Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008061

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609