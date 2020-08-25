The wide availability of low cost raw materials such as steel, aluminum, plastics and others are also contributing to higher production levels, especially in emerging economies. To provide sustainable solutions over the near future and the development of bio-based materials is expected to grow. Consumers are also becoming aware of the benefits of lightweight, low cost solutions that protect building walls. Such factors are helping to drive the market growth.

Metal cladding systems need regular checks and assessment as they are vulnerable to changing weather conditions which intensify the risk of moisture retention & material failure. Hurricanes and storms easily cause dents in metal cladding systems. Moreover, shortage of skilled labor is also a factor that increases maintenance costs significantly. Hence, high installation & maintenance cost is likely to hinder the metal facade cladding market.

There are many opportunities of the metal façade cladding in Industrial processing and architectural buildings arising day by day. This is probably due to its versatility and the ease to customer fabrication. Metal-based facade materials offer an extremely powerful and wide aesthetical range for use as architectural elements. Hence, the metal façade cladding systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the developing countries for the replacement of old infrastructures as well as for constructing new innovative structures.

The Copper Cladding Segment Holds Major Dominance in the Aforementioned Market in 2017

Metal facade cladding is used to make exterior visual attractive and has countless practical uses in structures, furnishings and more. Copper cladding is one of the major metal used in metal cladding exclusively. It has major demand in the market application and various purposes. Copper cladding among the other is anticipated to grow with significant CAGR % rate during the forecast period. Copper metal is one of the oldest building materials, and it is among the most trusted metal as well as it is durable, malleable and has ideal properties for various types of building cladding structures.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Metal Facade Cladding Market During the Forecast Period from 2018 – 2026

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increased initiatives by the region’s government to encourage private participation in infrastructure development plans, which may drive sustainable building materials demand. Also, with the increasing technological developments and adoption of new infrastructure security and services, this region is projected to boost the market.

Metal Facade Cladding is Consolidated the Presence of Numerous Large and Small Players with Rapid Evolution from an Unorganized Sector into a Technologically Advanced One.

Metal facade cladding market participants include A. Zahner, Anclajes Grapamar S.L, Ancon Limited, Anping Kingdelong Wiremesh Co., Ltd., ArcelorMittal Construction, ASTEC Industries Inc., ATAS International, BASF, Bemo Systems, BlueScope Steel, Huntsman Corporation, James & Taylor, Kalzip Ltd, POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH), amongst others. For instance, In June 2015, Anclajes Grapamar S.L had installed ventilated facade of the Hilton Hotel at Mall of Qatar. The building is a luxury 5-star Hilton Hotel build to serve more than 2 million people of the growing Qatari population.

In January 2017, Ancon Limited launched new Nexus brick faced support system, structural thermal breaks for balcony locations, with an aim for safer reinforcement construction joints in Eco build trade show. Also, the company intends to extend their target market base and build new business alliances through this launch.

Metal Facade Cladding Market – By Type

Zinc Cladding

Copper Cladding

Galvanized Steel Cladding

Titanium Cladding

Aluminum Cladding

Brass Cladding

Bronze Cladding

Market By Application

Retail

Commercial

Institutional

Residential

Transportation

Mixed Use

Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



