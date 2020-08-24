WOUND CARE BIOLOGICS MARKET FORECAST BY AMNIO TECHNOLOGY, LLC, AMNIOX MEDICAL, INC, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC

Wound care biologics market report offers a better answer for refining the business procedures to flourish in this focused commercial center. wound care biologics market research report is a wide-running and object-oriented which is encircled after the mix of commendable industry experience, ability arrangements, industry knowledge, and most present-day devices and innovation. To flourish in this focused commercial center, a market research report performs a fundamental job that gives significant and important market bits of knowledge for your business. By keeping up quality and straightforwardness, the research analysis is done which offers an extraordinary statistical surveying report for your specialty. This upgrades the organization’s development, by highlighting the hazard and improving its execution.

Global Wound Care Biologics Market, By Products Type (Synthetic Skin Grafts, Growth Factors, Allografts, Xenografts), Wound Type (Wounds, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centres, Ambulatory Centers,Clinics, Community Healthcare Center), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Global wound care biologics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market. The rising incidences of burn injuries drive the demand of wound care products for curing the burn injuries. In 2017, the global wound care biologics market is dominated by MiMedx followed by Organogenesis Inc., Mölnlycke, Integra Life Sciences and others like

Convatec Inc

Acell Inc

AlloSource®

Alphatec Spine ( A Subsidary Of Alphatec Holdings, Inc)

Amnio Technology, Llc

Amniox Medical, Inc

Anika Therapeutics, Inc

Biohorizons Iph, Inc ( A Subsidary Of Henry Schein, Inc.)

Kerecis

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

Skye Biologics Inc

Smith And Nephew

Solsys Medical

Vericel Corporation

Wright Medical

Segmentation of Wound Care Biologics Market, By Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Products Type – Synthetic Skin Grafts, Growth Factors, Allografts, Xenografts

Wound Type – Wounds, Ulcers, Burns

End User – Hospitals, Wound Care Centres, Ambulatory Centers,Clinics, Community Healthcare Center

Geography – Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

The synthetic skin grafts segment is dominating the global wound care biologics market.

Allografts segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an article published in 2017 reports that prevalence of ulcers is higher in males 4.5% than in females 3.5%. It also reports that diabetic foot ulcers is more prevalent in type 2 diabetic patients 6.4% than type 1 diabetics 5.5%.

As per the Journal of Diabetes Research in 2017, approximately 13.6% patients suffered from diabetic foot ulcers.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, in 2016, approximately 14.0% to 24.0% Americans suffered from diabetic foot ulcers have amputations

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of burn cases occur in low- and middle-income countries and an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns. Burn injuries occur mainly in the home and workplace due to lack of required infrastructure such as equipment, resources and personnel required to safe surgery which includes surgical equipment, blood oxygen, water and others.

Key Drivers: Global Wound Care Biologics Market

Factors such as increasing incidence of foot ulcers, increasing incidence of burn cases, aging population, innovation in wound care biologics are fuel the growth of wound care biologics market.

