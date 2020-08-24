Global wearable devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Wearable Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 88.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and also improving phone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices.

The Wearable Devices Market report consists of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. The information and data cited in this Wearable Devices Market report is collected from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This Wearable Devices Market report takes into account the comprehension of your business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most proper and suitable solutions.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Fitbit announced that Fitbit and Snap launched first-ever bitmoji clock face integration on fitbit smartwatches, that provide dynamically updates throughout the day based on your personal health and fitness data.

In March 2019, Fitbit announced four new Wearables products for Making Health and Fitness Accessible and Affordable to More Consumers Worldwide.

Key Market Competitors:

Fitbit, Inc. (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

BioTelemetry, Inc. (Switzerland),

Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland),

OMRON Corporation (Japan),

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Nokia Technologies (US),

Jawbone (US),

Polar Electro (Finland),

World Global Network (US),

Activeinsights (UK),

VitalConnect (US),

Xiaomi (China),

Misfit (US),

Monica Healthcare (UK)

Adidas AG,

Apple, Inc.(US),

Google, Inc. (US),

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea),

Nike, Inc (US),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Among other vernacular players.

Market Definition: Wearable technology device isthat type of device which can be worn by a consumer and it gives information regarding to health and fitness. These Devices are hands-free gadgets with practical uses, powered by microprocessors and enhanced with the ability to send and receive data.

According to statistics, the number of connected wearable devices worldwide is expected to jump from an estimate of 325 million in 2016 to over 830 million in 2020. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is an increase in technological advancements in wearable medical devices which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Wearable Devices Market

By Product Type

Wrist-wear

Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Body wear

Others

By Industry

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Type

Smart Textile

Passive

Active

Ultra-Smart

Non-Textile

By End Users

Personal Users

Enterprises

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

