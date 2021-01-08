Smart Toilet Market Growth Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue,COVID 19 Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Prospects and Industry Outlook 2023

Global Smart Toilet market 2020 analysis’ is a specialized and in-depth study that focuses on the global market trend analysis. Market Research Future finds and states that the global Smart Toilet market can garner at 15.12% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017–2023. The study also flashes over critical statistics on the status of the leading market by focusing on key drivers, market players, key trends, and opportunities for the future.

Top Impacting Factors

It has been observed that smart bathroom products have become a style statement in developed nations such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France. Also, the industry participants are offering innovative hygiene technologies such as auto flush, UV lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and auto open seat covers to offer better bathroom experience to the consumers. All these factors have been compelling the market’s growth for the forecast period.

Over the precedent years, demand for water conservation has been escalating at the worldwide level. Execution of assorted government initiatives in many countries on spreading knowledge among consumers on requirement of water conservation is motivating the people to increase spending on advanced products, including smart toilets. Under the claim of a recent study, in the U.S., around 4.8 billion gallons of water are flushed every day.

Smart toilets can use minimum water with intelligent toilet seats, making them a hygienic and convenient option for buyers. These products can optimize the water and electrical energy usage in toilets, along with providing an aesthetic appeal. These factors have also been influential for the global smart toilet market.

MRFR has also observed in its study that smart toilets are loaded with distinct features such as UV bacterial killing light nozzle and anti-bacterial seats. Furthermore, a strong inclination towards bathroom decoration as a part of lavish home décor is highly motivating people to purchase these products. In fact, the rising utilization of smart toilets in the commercial real estate and hospitality sectors is playing an essential role in escalating the product’s adoption, thus compelling the market’s growth.

Segmentation of Market: Smart Toilet

The global smart toilet market is further segmented among various segments of type, connectivity, usage, and distribution channel.

Among the type the market has included close-coupled, wall hung toilet, one-piece toilet, single floor standing toilet, and other.

Among the connectivity segment, the market consists have included Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more.

The usage segment has included residential and commercial.

Among the distribution channel segment, the market has included online and offline.

Regional Outlook

Europe led the market, acquiring a share of exceeding 35.0% back in 2018. Escalating consumer spending on maintaining bathroom hygiene is propelling the smart toilet market expansion. A recent study portrays that a considerable number of population in Germany and the U.K. prefers to install intelligent toilet seat so that they don’t need to pull it by hand, which is unhygienic. In fact, the rising consumers’ spending on health and hygiene products in the U.K., Germany, and France is anticipated to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth in the forthcoming years.

The region of Asia Pacific is also estimated to be a high growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2025. It has been pragmatic that the total population of metro cities in the countries, as mentioned above, has augmented in the last few years. In fact, the growing disposable income, coupled with a boost in the population of critical cities of countries including India, China, Bangladesh, and South Korea, is estimated to surge spending on bathroom equipment and accessories, such as smart toilets.

Top Market Contenders

The well-known players in the global smart toilet market are listed as Toto Ltd, Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario S.A, Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, GWA Group Limited, LIXIL Group Corporation, Dongpeng Ceramic, Jomoo Group, and Huida Sanitary Ware Co.

