Global and China Pneumatic ISO Cylinders Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pneumatic cylinders are mechanical devices which use the power of compressed gas to produce a force in a reciprocating linear motion.

Pneumatic Cylinders types mainly include Single-acting cylinders (SAC) and Double-acting cylinders (DAC).

Single-acting cylinders (SAC) use the pressure imparted by compressed air to create a driving force in one direction (usually out), and a spring to return to the “home” position. More often than not, this type of cylinder has limited extension due to the space the compressed spring takes up. Another downside to SACs is that part of the force produced by the cylinder is lost as it tries to push against the spring.

Double-acting cylinders (DAC) use the force of air to move in both extend and retract strokes. They have two ports to allow air in, one for outstroke and one for instroke. Stroke length for this design is not limited, however, the piston rod is more vulnerable to buckling and bending.

ISO, otherwise known as the International Organisation for Standardisation, is an independent body that develops common, international standards for businesses around the world to voluntarily adhere to. It works to help both consumers and businesses alike.

ISO standards are put in place to help businesses increase productivity, minimise errors and reduce waste. The aim of the standards is to support companies when entering new markets, assisting the development of global trade on a fair basis. From a consumer point of view, ISO standards safeguard end-users, ensuring certified products conform to the minimum standards set internationally.

Pneumatic cylinders can conform to different ISO standards, depending on the specification of the product. ISO standards that relate to usability allow end-users to understand the products compatibility with mountings or accessories.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Pneumatic ISO Cylinders Market

This report focuses on global and China Pneumatic ISO Cylinders QYR Global and China market.

The global Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Pneumatic ISO Cylinders Scope and Market Size

Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market is segmented into

Single-Acting Cylinders

Double-Acting Cylinders

Others

Segment by Application, the Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market is segmented into

Industrial

Automotive

Building

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pneumatic ISO Cylinders Market Share Analysis

Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pneumatic ISO Cylinders business, the date to enter into the Pneumatic ISO Cylinders market, Pneumatic ISO Cylinders product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

SMC Corporation

Festo

Parker Hannifin

IMI Precision Engineering

PHD Inc.

Aro (Ingersoll Rand)

Metal Work

Aventics

Camozzi

Univer Group

AirTac

CKD Corporation

Ashun Fluid Power Co

Bimba Manufacturing

Waircom MBS

Bansbach

Cy.Pag.

Aignep S.p.A.

