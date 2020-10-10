Global and United States Grass Shears Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Grass Shears market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Grass Shears market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Grass shears differ from pruning shears in being long-handled and having the handles at right-angles to the blades. They can be used to cut grass from a standing position. Two kinds are available: with the blades horizontal and with the blades vertical. Horizontal blades are used to remove grass which has not been cut by the lawn mower, while vertical blades are used for trimming the edges of a lawn.

The global Grass Shears market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Grass Shears market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grass Shears market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Grass Shears market is segmented into

Manual Grass Shears

Battery Powered Grass Shears

Electric Grass Shears

Segment by Application, the Grass Shears market is segmented into

Household

Commercial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Grass Shears market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Grass Shears market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Grass Shears Market Share Analysis

Grass Shears market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Grass Shears business, the date to enter into the Grass Shears market, Grass Shears product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Husqvarna (GARDENA)

MTD Products (WOLF-Garten)

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita

STIGA

Fiskars

STIHL

Hitachi Koki

Bosch

TTI

ARS Corporation

SNA Europe (Bahco)

Yeoman & Company

Wise Center

Shang Gu

Winland Garden Tools

Yongkang GuYueHu

