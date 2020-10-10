Global and United States Pneumatic Nailer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Pneumatic Nailer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Pneumatic Nailer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A nail gun, nailgun or nailer is a type of tool used to drive nails into wood or some other kind of material. It is usually driven by compressed air (pneumatic), electromagnetism, highly flammable gases such as butane or propane, or, for powder-actuated tools, a small explosive charge. Nail guns have in many ways replaced hammers as tools of choice among builders.

Pneumatic nailer also called pneumatic nail gun is a nailer driven by compressed air (pneumatic), in order to work, pneumatic nail guns need to be connected to an air compressor. They are by far the most powerful and reliable type although, there are some disadvantages to using them such as the limited range of movement since your nail gun is connected to the compressor.

Segment by Type, the Pneumatic Nailer market is segmented into

Coil-Style Pneumatic Nailer

Strip-Style Pneumatic Nailer

Segment by Application, the Pneumatic Nailer market is segmented into

Industrial Field

Household Field

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pneumatic Nailer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pneumatic Nailer market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

ITW

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Makita

TTI

MAX

Senco

Hitachi Power Tools

PUMA

Ridgid

JITOOL

Unicatch

BASSO

Rongpeng Air Tools

Meite

Sichuan Nanshan

