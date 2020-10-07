Global and Japan Cryogenic Storage Tanks/Vessels Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Cryogenic Storage Tanks/Vessels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Cryogenic Storage Tanks/Vessels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

As the name suggests, cryogenic storage tanks are vacuum flasks used for storing cryogens, such as liquid helium or liquid nitrogen, which have a boiling point lower than room temperature. These storage dewars (named after James Dewars) are available in several shapes, such as a flask with loose fittings, an open bucket or a special pressuring tank. They are designed to keep heat away from the liquid contained in the inner vessel. With the help of vaporizers, the liquid is converted into a gaseous state, such as in the case of liquid nitrogen. A pressure control manifold controls the pressure at which the gas is fed to the process.

Increasing demand for cryogenics in laborites & chemical plants is spurring the demand for cryogenic storage tanks. Also, the rising demand for carbon dioxide and liquid nitrogen in the transportation of frozen foods is driving the demand for the cryogenic storage tanks market. Similarly, in countries, such as Japan, Oman, China, Qatar and many others, the demand for LNG is growing, which is supporting the demand for the cryogenic storage tanks market. However, the high cost of these systems will hamper the growth of cryogenic storage tanks market.

Segment by Type, the Cryogenic Storage Tanks/Vessels market is segmented into

LNG

LPG

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

Others

Segment by Application, the Cryogenic Storage Tanks/Vessels market is segmented into

Storage

Transportation

The major vendors covered:

Inox India Private

Cryofab

Linde

Chart Industries

VRV SPA

Suretank

Saint Gobain (ISOVER)

Eden Cryogenics

FNF Gas Technology Products

Cryoquip Australia

Gardner Cryogenics

Worthington Industries

Cryogas Equipment

Fiba Technologies

