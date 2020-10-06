FOOD MINERALS MARKET HIGHLIGHTS ON EVOLUTION 2028

Global Food Minerals Market: Overview

Vitamins and minerals are an essential part of the food. Both the ingredients help to keep the body healthy by enhancing the immunity and securing the body from a variety of diseases. Minerals are inorganic elements which are originated from soil, rocks, and water. The ingredients such as calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and sodium are considered as common food minerals. Growing demand for these minerals due to lack of proper and nutrients-rich food consumption is driving growth of the food minerals market.

Global Food Minerals Market: Key Trends

Increase in demand for natural food minerals majorly in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, which is stimulating the market growth. Swift urbanization coupled with an increase in consumer health consciousness and rising expenditure on healthy and natural products in the U.S., Germany, China, and India is stimulating the growth of the global food minerals market.

Additionally, food minerals are generally extracted from the resources including clams, organic eggshells, oysters, plant-based derivatives, and marine corals. These products benefit different diseases or illness including allergy relief, eye health, enhancing brain & memory support, weight management, and heart health. Growing expenditure on the adoption of food minerals is boosting food minerals market. Moreover, minerals supplements provide anti-oxidizing, anti-inflammatory, heartbeat, insulin regulating characteristics, and blood pressure. Growing demand for these characteristics in the food is fuelling growth of the global food minerals market.

Furthermore, increasing trends in non-GMO, dairy free, and soy free supplements such as regulation of insulin and cholesterol are boosting demand for these food minerals. Additionally, rising obesity among the young population and rising demand for weight management is expected to boost food minerals market growth.

However, lack of awareness and affordability of these minerals and governmental regulations on choosing raw material are restraining growth of the global food minerals market. Additionally, risk of incorrect labeling that instructs the dosage, which leads to the possibility of the side effects, may impel growth of the market. Nonetheless, physicians are prescribing the supplement by examining the requirement of dosages is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth in the forthcoming years.

Global Food Minerals Market: Novel Development

The food minerals market is competitive and fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of a large number of players in the market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global food minerals market are Bee Health, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, Bluebonnet Nutrition, Bayer, LifeExtension, Rainbow Light, and Novartis. Additionally, these players are adopting strategies such as merger & acquisition and introduction of new products. Also, key players are taking initiatives to raise awareness about health. For instance, one of the players in North America, Thorne is offering tests such as fertility, sleep, stress, heavy metals, and thyroid function. Additionally, the company is offering home health tests such as blood tests for athletes and health-conscious consumers from 2018. This kind of initiatives has helped the company to gather substantial revenue and propel growth of the global food minerals market.

Global Food Minerals Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the food minerals market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to be dominant regions in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of the forecast period followed by Europe. Growth of both the region is attributable to the high demand for the food minerals from the developed countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Growing cases of the obesity and cardiovascular diseases in these regions coupled with easy and cost-efficient availability of the food minerals.

