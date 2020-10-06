Anti-Cathepsin B Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2029

Global Anti-Cathepsin B Market: Overview

Cathepsin B is an important mediator of inflammation and programmed cell death in individual cells. It has a role in inducing cell dissolution and recycling of cellular organelles. This organic molecule has been implicated in various cancers and other chronic conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and seizures, being primarily involved in the diminution of memory with progress of disease. Anti-Cathepsin B molecules are antibodies against Cathepsin B, programmed to tackle these molecules. Likewise, Anti-Cathepsin B therapy is directed towards stemming the progress of chronic disease conditions.

As per TMRR, the world population is growing older by the day as progress in healthcare extends life spans. More and more people are reaching a stage in their lives when chronic illnesses are common and require advanced treatment. Besides conventional methods, using protein therapy like anti-cathepsin B molecules is the new frontier expected to grow in the future. The Anti-cathepsin B market should concomitantly grow over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Anti-Cathepsin B Market: Competitive Landscape

A number of manufacturers are involved in the anti-cathepsin B market, making the market scenario fragmented. Some of these players are-

A number of these players are established in the pharmaceutical therapy industry, and are expected to increase market outreach in the protein therapy sector on the basis of their established foothold. Moreover, acquiring smaller production facilities for subparts of the therapeutic preparation should also help increase supply concomitant to rising demand.

Global Anti-Cathepsin B Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The geriatric sector of world population is increasing. People aged 65 years and above are expected to increase by a factor of 2.5 by the end of this year. A concomitant increase in chronic conditions is expected. The World Health Organization estimates that 57% of global population would be affected by one or the other chronic condition by 2050. Anti-cathepsin B treatment is applicable most effectively to chronic illnesses. This molecule is not just utilized as a therapeutic intervention but also a diagnostic tool for various inflammatory conditions. Global diagnostic industry has picked up pace of its own accord as people develop novel conditions with advancing age. Cathepsin B is a mediator of inflammation anywhere; hence antibodies against it can be detected in a variety of conditions. This should give further impetus to the anti-cathepsin B market.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressure on the healthcare sector for innovative treatments. This is a novel disease which is lethal owing mostly to the activation of excess inflammation in the body. As new therapies are tried over the coming years, anti inflammatory preparations like anti-cathepsin B should find a niche for themselves in the future.

Global Anti-Cathepsin B Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are currently global leaders in the anti-cathepsin B market owing to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure that supports innovations. Moreover, geriatric population is expected to rise here more than in other parts of the world. This gives a steady base for this market to grow upon.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to register the fastest growth in this market. This trend follows from the current COVID-19 pandemic that has affected large parts of this region coupled with a number of innovative solutions being produced by novel laboratories in this region. As anti inflammatory solutions are made commonplace in the regional therapeutic market, anti-cathepsin B should be demanded for by the healthcare sector in larger volumes.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Primary Antibodies

Proteins and Peptides

Lysates

By Application:

Cancer

Traumatic Brain Injury

Ebola Infection

Fertility Treatment

Others

By Technique:

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

ELISA

Flow Cytometry

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

