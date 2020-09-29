Duplex Sequencing Market Future Adoption Overview 2029

Duplex Sequencing is a commonly used technique to improve DNA sequencing accuracy. Duplex Sequencing was developed to detect rare nucleotide polymorphism. The test is used in very rare mutation in early-stage cancer detection. It is anticipated that rise in the number of cancer cases will drive the duplex sequencing market. Moreover, application of duplex sequencing in DNA liquid biopsies for the diagnostic procedure, aimed at identifying gene mutation and prevent tumor cancer is also going to fuel the growth of the market. With the launch of innovation especially in product development and increase in product portfolio by key players such as TwinStrand Biosciences is also going to stimulate the market growth for duplex sequencing globally.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6502

Duplex Sequencing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Duplex Sequencing is playing an important role in cancer diagnosis and forensic studies. With the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diagnosis method, the duplex sequencing market is expected to grow in the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly developing medical infrastructure and technological advancements will also drive the growth of the global duplex sequencing market.

Moreover, supportive government policy for molecular research and product development will also help to drive the duplex sequencing market. However, high cost associated with duplex sequencing procedure, lack of reimbursement, and procedure unaffordability across emerging economies are also going to impede market growth. Besides, the lack of awareness and knowledge on application of the duplex sequencing and associated costly products can also restraint growth of duplex sequencing market. In some low income countries, lack of availability of skilled molecular technicians can also lead to low usage of duplex sequencing market.

Duplex Sequencing Market: Segmentation

Based on by product type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into following:

Instruments Duplex Sequencing adapters. NGS Platforms

Reagents DNA polymerase Hydrogen Peroxide Potassium Acetate Others

Kits

Softwares and Application Tools

Based on by application type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into following:

Metagenomics

Paleogenomics

Cancer research

Forensic testing

Whole Genome analysis

Based on by end user type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into following:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes And Research Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=6502<ype=S

Duplex Sequencing Market: Overview

The growth of duplex sequencing market will increase as the cancers are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, duplex sequencing market has been segmented into instruments, reagents, kits and software application tools. Based on by application type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into metagenomics, paleogenomic, cancer research, forensic testing, and whole-genome analysis. Based on by end user type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes and research institutes, clinical research organizations, forensic laboratories.

Duplex Sequencing Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to show significant growth in global duplex sequencing markets due to rising incidence of cancer and forensic studies. Additionally availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, sophisticated research facilities will also fuel the market growth. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest duplex sequencing market in terms of revenue due to presence of advanced medical facilities and well-developed infrastructure. Amongst fastest growth region, East Asia will show robust growth in duplex sequencing market in the forecast period. Overall, the growing demand for genomic research globally will help in the growth of duplex sequencing market.

Duplex Sequencing Market: Key players

Some of the key players present in global duplex sequencing market are TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. Apollo Genetics, QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Kapa Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, xGen®, micronit, Illumina, Inc, Solvay, GATK, AlphaHelix Technologies AB, ACTGene, SEngine Precision Medicine, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Alpha chemika, National Peroxide Ltd, Ava Chemicals Private Limited, Integrated DNA Technologies and others. The key players operating in the duplex sequencing market follow various promotional strategies such as development of new and advanced products and partnerships with other companies to boost the market consolidation activities.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6502

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.