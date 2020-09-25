Stormwater Treatment Systems Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020-2027

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Overview

Stormwater originates during ice melts and precipitation events. It can run off or be held on the surface eventually getting evaporated or soak into the soil (called infiltration). Stormwater treatment means the removal of toxins and pollutants from the water. Running stormwater is a major source of pollution. The increased flow of stormwater can encourage weed incursion, stream erosion and also impact natural flow regimes. In certain developed areas, the polluted water runoff from roads which is again accelerated by storm water, can be a cause of water pollution when this water joins the main water bodies like lakes and oceans, which will have adverse effects on the flora and fauna and also on the lives of human beings living near the water bodies. Studies show that main reason for water pollution is especially due to growing industrialisation. Chemical companies release harmful chemicals in liquid as well as gaseous form. When these gases mix with stormwater, they get carried away and join the polluted running water which contaminates other water bodies. Another stormwater effect is urban flooding. In the U.S it is found very often that homes are not purchased on account of house degradation due to urban floods. Hence stormwater management is essential and its treatment is one of the main aspects that needs to be considered. This triggers the need for efficient stormwater treatment techniques.

A number of treating systems are available but each system has its own pros and cons and therefore it is obligatory to use the technique/system as per the ingredients of the polluted water such as the pollutant present in large quantities, the landscape which is experiencing the runoff and other local site characteristics such as regulations and permissions. Generally, three stages are established in stormwater treatment namely, the primary stage (basic level that removes gross pollutants and helps in superficial cleaning), the secondary stage (removes and sediments fine particles and the attached pollutants) and the tertiary stage (removes ultrafine and colloidal particulates, heavy metals and other dissolved nutrients). Stormwater treatment systems such as sand filters, hydrodynamic separators, gross pollutant traps, sediment basins, litter baskets, grass swales, infiltration and bio-infiltration systems, trash racks, net guards and slit arrestors find their applications in:

Stormwater detention

Water quality protection

Stormwater infiltration

Oil spill control

Industrial stormwater (filtration for industrial sites, stormwater treatment on sites using hydrodynamic separators, oil and water separation techniques and rail collector pans for oil collection)

Green infrastructure (bio retention pre-treatment, bio retention and subsurface infiltration, bio filtration and rain water harvesting)

The global stormwater treatment systems market is anticipated to experience a steady growth in the forecasted period, owing to the rise of modern techniques, government aids and easy handling of machinery, which have facilitated the use of stormwater treatment systems worldwide proliferating the global market.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Growth Propellers

Continuous water runoffs not only erode the soil but also reduce the life value of structures, contributing to water pollution and eventually creating a threat to human living. An awareness of the dynamic nature of the environment and its effects have prompted scientists to come up with solutions to treat and filter stormwater. This has accelerated the adoption of stormwater treatment systems thereby impacting the global market. Moreover, this adoption can be backed up by the fact that no “one” measure is always able to remove all the pollutants from the water and hence a “fit-for-purpose” treatment approach should be adopted, which is possible with the help of stormwater treatment systems and their improvisation. This has had an impact on the global market and is likely to have a continued influence owing to the developments in science and technology.

Emergence of the concept of sustainable water treatment techniques have propelled the growth of the global stormwater treatment systems market. Industrial and economic development along with speedy urbanisation especially in emerging countries is encouraging the need for efficient stormwater treatment solutions and systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the global stormwater treatment systems market. The rising demand for water disinfection coupled with growing technological advancements such as UV disinfection is also impacting the global market.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Growth Suppressors

The major aspect restraining market growth is the cost factor involved in the installation of stormwater treatment systems and their maintenance. Also, underdeveloped regions face problems in adoption of the technology.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Key Regions

The U.S market is expected to show better growth opportunities in the global stormwater treatment systems market owing to technological developments and better funding. Eastern Europe is also set for good growth.

Global Stormwater Treatment Systems Market: Key Market Players

Few of the key market players in the global stormwater treatment systems market are Stormwater Treatment Systems, Contech Engineered Solutions, Bio-Microbics, Ecosol, AcquaMaster, AS Filtration and Stormtreat.

