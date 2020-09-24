Water Electrolysis Machine Market Size Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 With COVID -19 Impact

Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global water electrolysis machine market. In terms of revenue, the global water electrolysis machine market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global water electrolysis machine market report.

In this market report, TMR predicts that the rising demand for water electrolysis machines among end-use industries, including chemicals and petroleum is anticipated drive the water electrolysis machine market. Over the years, fuel cells and hydrogen have gained significant importance across different industries as a key solution to generate power and heat from a variety of primary energy sources. Hydrogen can be used in fuel cells to generate power using a chemical reaction rather than combustion, producing only water and heat as byproducts. Fuel cells are used in a wide range of products, ranging from very small fuel cells in portable devices such as mobile phones and laptops, through mobile applications such as cars, delivery vehicles, buses, and ships, to heat and power generators in stationary applications in the domestic and industrial sector. Future energy systems are expected to also include improved conventional energy converters running on hydrogen.

Furthermore, the global market for water electrolysis machines comprises some large scale and middle scale manufacturers focusing on product innovation and high-end technology development. Investments in strategic alliances and partnerships from key industry participants are projected to offer competitive advantage in the evolving global water electrolysis machine market. These partnerships have enabled companies to strengthen their technical expertise with improved production capacity. Moreover, the technical collaboration of industry participants is estimated to contribute to the rise in hydrogen generation projects, thus driving the global water electrolysis machine market.

In terms of type, the water electrolysis machine market has been segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), Alkaline Water Electrolysis, and others. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) segment. In the report, based on input power, the water electrolysis machine market has been segmented into below 2 kW, 2 kW – 5 kW, and above 5 kW.

Based on hydrogen production, the water electrolysis machine market has been segmented into below 500, 500 – 2000, and above 2000. The below 500 segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the water electrolysis machine market has been categorized into chemical, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, power plants, electronics & semiconductors, steel plants, and others. The chemical segment is anticipated to expand at a higher pace. The growth of the chemical industry can be attributed not only to the large demand from applications such as ammonia and methanol production, but also in a wide variety of other chemical pathways that require hydrogen, including petroleum refining operations, and steel manufacturing.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Prominent Regions

The Asia Pacific region led the water electrolysis machine market in 2019, and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The exponential industrial growth in China coupled with the availability of cheaper water electrolysis machines is a key factor driving the overall Asia Pacific water electrolysis machine market. Europe and North America are also projected to offer promising growth opportunity for the water electrolysis machine market. Apart from Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa also significantly contributes to the overall growth of the global water electrolysis machine market.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Key Players

The competition landscape of the water electrolysis machine market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global water electrolysis machine market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corporation, C&E Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Enagic International, Inc., Eneco Holdings, Inc., ErreDue spa, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Hydrogenics Corporation, and ITM Power Plc.

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Segmentation

Water Electrolysis Machine Market, by Type

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Others

Water Electrolysis Machine Market, by Input Power

Below 2 kW

2 kW – 5 kW

Above 5 kW

Water Electrolysis Machine Market, by Hydrogen Production

Below 500

500 – 2000

Above 2000

Water Electrolysis Machine Market, by Application

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Power Plants

Electronics & Semiconductors

Steel Plants

Others

Water Electrolysis Machine Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



