Hospital Gowns Market Overview, Global Analysis Market Size, Share, Top Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Hospital Gowns Market: Snapshot

The global hospital gowns market is growing due to the ever increasing number of surgeries and other medical procedures. More and more people are being admitted in the hospitals for treatment of their ailments and thus need hygienic and clean clothing. Hospital gowns are also called johnny gowns. A hospital gown is generally a loose piece of clothing that is worn in a medical center by both patients and medical professionals for hygiene purpose. This is also the main form of clothing for bedridden patients.

These hospital gowns are designed in a specific manner so that the medical professionals and staff can readily access the part of the patient’s body for treatment or examination. These gowns are made of fabric that can resist the effect of repeated hot water laundering. These gowns are generally made of cotton and have a twill tape at the back.

Some of the key developments in the global hospital gowns market are given below:

In April 2019, Cardinal Health, one of the prominent names in the global hospital gowns market announced that the company has acquired mscripts® – a company that offers patient engagement and adherence solutions with the help of easy to use and innovative web-based and mobile health management platform.

In May 2019, Standard Textile Inc., announced that the company has successfully taken over the business of JC Burnham, a Minnesota based company. This acquisition will help in bolstering the current product portfolio of Standard Textile Inc.

In August 2019, Medline Inc. announced that the company will launch a new Mid-South distribution center with the help of the State of Mississippi

Global Hospital Gowns Market: Overview

Rising number of surgical procedure in the hospitals and clinics likely to influence demand for the global market for hospital gowns market in coming years. Also, growing number of hospital acquired infection can be another important reason propelling growth of the hospital gowns market in near future.

On the basis of type, patient gowns of type segment dominate the global market for hospital gowns market in near future. In addition, growing numbers of cases for hospital acquired infections and growing number of surgery likely to boost growth of the hospital gowns market.

Global Hospital Gowns Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the global market for hospital gowns market mainly depends on high risk of contamination or getting hospital acquired infection. Moreover, it also help to prevent microbial infections and bacteria to enter into the patient body, this can be one of key factor promoting growth of this market at global level. Furthermore, the doctors also suggest the patients to wear gown during surgical process. This is likely to be another reason positively supporting growth of this market.

Increasing government measure towards safety of the patients can be another vital factor boosting growth of the global market for hospital gowns in near future. In addition, the growing healthcare infrastructure is translating into increase in number of patients who is undergoing surgical process. This can be another reason augmenting growth of this market in coming years.

Global Hospital Gowns Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographical standpoint, North America dominates the global market for hospital gowns market. Growing number of patient in the region and increasing number of patients likely to propel growth of the global gowns market in near future. Also hospital gowns help in reducing risk of getting infected from one patient to another likely to influence growth of this market in the region. Also, various players are taking initiatives to support the drive. This can be another factor fueling growth of this market during the course of forecast period. Presence of large number of likely to propels growth of hospital gowns market. Rise in infrastructure development can be one of the factor boosting growths of this market.

Global Hospital Gowns Market: Companies Mentioned

This section of the report is fully devoted to include prominent players operating in this market. Some of the players operating in this market includes Angelica Corporation; Cardinal Health, Standard Textile Co., Inc.; and Medline Industries, Inc. Moreover, the key players operating in this market are majorly involved in development and research activities in order to strengthen their presence across the globe. The new innovations in product to boost growth of this hospital gowns market in near future.

