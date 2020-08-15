Absorbable Tissue Spacers Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2028

Global Absorbable Tissue Spacers Market – Overview

Particle therapy or radiation therapy involves use of X-rays and high energy rays that destroy the cancerous cells in the tumor or target area. However, it also destroys normal and healthy cells near the target cell area. It can lead to several side effects on the body such as dry mouth and nausea. For tackling such issues, researchers have introduced absorbable tissue spacers that counter these side-effects. As per the research and clinical trials conducted by dosimetrists, the medical professionals generally do not prefer implantable rectal spacers or IRS because of the possibility of displacement after some period post deployment. It may lead to several complications.

The manufacturers have thus introduced virtual absorbable tissue spacers with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) technologies. These spacers can scan the area and give proper information to the doctors that empowers them to take better diagnostic decisions such as predicting the exact amount of absorbable tissue spacers needed for implantation.

Global Absorbable Tissue Spacers Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global absorbable tissue spacers market are given below:

In May 2019, BioProtect, one of the key names in the global absorbable tissue spacers market announced that the company has successfully closed the funding of around US$7 million. The funding was provided by the UK billionaire Vincent Tchenguiz. The funding is expected to boost the research and development activities of the company.

In August 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that the company has completed its takeover of BTG Plc. BTG Plc is a big name in the market for development and commercialization of minimally invasive products that help in the treatment of cancer and nervous system diseases.

In June 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that the company has successfully completed the acquisition of Vertiflex Inc.

Some other prominent names in the global absorbable tissue spacers market include names such as Augmenix, Palette Life Science, Roche, and BioComposites Inc. among others.

Global Absorbable Tissue Spacers Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that influence the overall growth of the global absorbable tissue spacers market. A key driving factor for the development of the absorbable tissue spacers market is the increasing demand for the radiation therapy across the globe. A majority of cancer patients undergo radiation therapy and that ultimately helps in the overall development of the market.

In addition to this, there are strict regulatory guidelines in place for the use of regulated high-energy rays during the radiation therapy. Though this will slow down the growth of the market initially, manufacturers will involve experts to conduct clinical trials and develop more efficient methods. This is projected to develop ample business opportunities for the growth of the global absorbable tissue spacers market.

Global Absorbable Tissue Spacers Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segments, there are five key regions viz. Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global absorbable tissue spacers market is primarily dominated by Europe. The region was the sole contributor in the global market until recent years. However, the market in North America is projected to take a giant leap in terms of development over the course of the given forecast period. The growth of the North America absorbable tissue spacers market is expected to be driven by the growing approvals for these spacers by the regulatory bodies in the region. Also growing number of cases of cancer, particularly prostate and skin cancer are also likely to play a major role in driving the growth of the North America absorbable tissue spacers market.

Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market: Segmentation

Product type:

Absorbable Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Spacers

Absorbable Hydrogel Spacer

Application:

Pancreatic Cancer

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

End user:

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Cancer Research Centers

