Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Review and Developments

Hemochromatosis/iron overload therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

Hemochromatosis, also known as iron overload, is identified as increased level of iron in the body. It has symptoms such as joint pain, weight loss, erectile dysfunction in men, and irregular menstrual cycle in women. Hemochromatosis can be categorized into two types: primary hemochromatosis and secondary hemochromatosis. Primary hemochromatosis is genetic disorder; however, secondary hemochromatosis occurs due to medical conditions such as anemia, thalassemia, and others.

If hemochromatosis is not diagnosed or treated at an early stage, it may lead to some serious complications such as liver damage, diabetes, arthritis, reproductive complications, and cardiovascular diseases. The commonly used diagnostic techniques are blood test, and physical examination. Additional liver function test (LFT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and liver biopsy procedures are performed to confirm the disease.

Novartis International AG, ApoPharma Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, DisperSol Technologies, Silence Therapeutics plc, and Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. are some of the key companies involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of hemochromatosis.

Hemochromatosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis