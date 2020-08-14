Constipation Therapeutics Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials and Development

Constipation therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline of 25+ therapeutic candidates.

Constipation is one of the most common medical condition, characterized by irregular bowel movement. Pain in passing stool, lumpy and hard stool, and feeling of incomplete emptying are some of the most common symptoms of constipation. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) 2018 data, 16 out 100 adults suffered from constipation in the U.S. This disease can be caused due to various factors such as medications, lifestyle pattern, food habits, and certain medical conditions.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that the oral route of medications is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for constipation through the oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development Ltd., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Forest Laboratories Inc., and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the major companies involved in the development of drug candidate for the treatment of constipation.